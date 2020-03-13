Catholic mass temporarily optional

Catholics are temporarily not obligated to attend Sunday mass due to the Diocese of Erie taking precautions because of COVID-19.

Bishop Lawrence Persico stated that this comes after a unanimous decision made between all of the dioceses across the Commonwealth.

However, mass will still go on for those looking to celebrate.

For those who would like to worship from home, the diocese is currently looking to see if they can set up a mass live stream.

“I really feel that its necessary that we can still show that through prayer we are asking God’s help during this epidemic and people have the opportunity to come to prayer and not only pray for their loved ones, but for responders, for doctors and for nurses,” said Bishop Lawrence Persico, Diocese of Erie.

As of right now, all of the schools within the diocese will remain open.