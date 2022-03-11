Erie County has reached a positive milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of March 10, Erie County is now designated as having a low risk of community transmission, according to the COVID-19 community level guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The new status means that those at high risk for severe illness can now go maskless indoors if they choose.

The state also reminded people that while the numbers are good, people should still be aware that the virus can still spread.