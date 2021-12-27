CDC updates guidelines for recommended isolation and quarantine period for the general public

The CDC has changed its recommended isolation and quarantine period for the general public.

The Center for Disease Control released a statement saying the recommended time for isolation for people with COVID-19 will be shortened from 10 days to five days if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask around others.

The change comes based on the science showing the majority of COVID is transmitted in the one to two days prior to onset of symptoms and the two to three days after.

Additionally for those unvaccinated for more than six months out from their second dose of the vaccine and not yet boosted.

The CDC recommends quarantine for five days followed by strict mask use for another five days.