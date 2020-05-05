Celebrating Cinco De Mayo during COVID-19 pandemic

It’s time to raise a glass or dip some chips in queso because it is Cinco De Mayo.

This holiday calls for celebrating while enjoying Mexican food, drinks and culture.

Due to restaurants being closed, many people are now grabbing take out to celebrate in their own homes.

As local restaurants prepare food for all to enjoy, they say that they’re thankful for whoever orders for them.

“Cinco De Mayo is very important to us. It talks about our courage and so forth and in Mexico it’s one of the most important holidays and today we are celebrating, even though it’s different,” said Ricardo Galindo, General Manager of Toereo’s Mexican Restaurant.

Torero’s is open until 8 this evening for take out.