Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people avoid traveling to Canada due to surge in COVID-19 cases

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people avoid traveling to Canada due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

This comes as the CDC raises its travel recommendation for Canada to very high.

The United States lifted restrictions at the Canadian boarder in November for fully vaccinated travelers.

Anyone who has to travel into Canada should follow their recommendations or requirements.