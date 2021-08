According for the Center for Disease Control’s level of community transmission map, Erie County is now being classified as high.

That classification is based on numbers reported between August 9th and 15th.

Shown on the map, red is designated as high.

Crawford County is in orange and is now in the substantial range. Warren County is in yellow and considered moderate.

