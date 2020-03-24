Changes coming to EMTA bus routes

The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) is reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic and changes are on the way.

Within the changes they announced there will not be weekend services, however, medical trips will still be made for those who need it.

Beginning next Monday, the bus routes will change to the Saturday schedule. That information of what that fixed schedule will be is available online.

Within the adjustments, there will be a lay-off of bus drivers, however, that number has not yet been calculated.

CEO Jeremy Peterson explained that this decision did not come lightly.

“Monday through Friday service will still be here. We’re still considered an essential agency, an essential service. However, we have to do our due diligence as a company to be responsible for the service we have on the road and we have to ensure safety amongst our employees and customers alike,” said Jeremy Peterson, CEO, EMTA.

Peterson further explained that if you are using EMTA services to please have your fare ready when getting on.