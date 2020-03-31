Changes coming to parking regulations during COVID-19 pandemic

Annual parking changes were scheduled to take place in the City of Erie April 1st, but with the current crisis there are some changes.

The city will be enforcing street and lot meters Monday through Thursday.

Parking too close to hydrants, stop signs and sidewalk are eligible for enforcement as officials say that type of parking creates a public safety risk.

They add that those codes can be found in the city’s ordinances.

For the time being, odd/even and day of the week parking will continue to not be enforced.