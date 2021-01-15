Chart: When will I be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released a chart showing when you will be able to receive your COVID-19 vaccination.
Pennsylvania is currently in Phase 1A.
|Phase 1A
|Phase 1B
|Phase 1C
|Phase 2
|Long-term care facility residents
|People ages 75 and older
|People ages 65-74
|All individuals not previously covered who are 16 and older and do not have a contraindication to the vaccine (note that at this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech product is approved for those age 16 and 17)
|Health care personnel including, but not limited to:
|People in congregate settings not otherwise specified as LTCF and persons receiving home and community-based services
|People aged 16-64 with high risk conditions causing increased risk for severe disease
|Emergency medical service personnel
First responders
Essential workers in these sectors:
|Nurses/Nursing assistants/ Physicians
Correctional officers and other workers serving people in congregate care settings not included in Phase 1A
|Transportation and logistics
|Dentists/Dental hygienists
|Food and agricultural workers
Water and wastewater
|Chiropractors
|U.S. Postal Service workers
Food service
Therapists
|Manufacturing workers
Housing construction
|Phlebotomists
|Grocery store workers
|Finance, including bank tellers
Pharmacists/Pharmacy technicians
|Education workers
Information technology
|Technicians
Clergy and other essential support for houses of worship
|Communications
Health professions
students and trainees
|Public transit workers
|Energy, including nuclear reactors
|Direct support professionals
Individuals caring for children or adults in early childhood and adult day programs
|Legal services
|Clinical personnel in school settings or correctional facilities
Federal, state, county and local government workers, including county election workers, elected officials and members of the judiciary and their staff
|Contractual HCP not directly employed by the health care facility
|Media
Persons not directly involved in patient care but potentially exposed to infectious material that can transmit disease among or from health care personnel and patients
|Public safety/Public health workers
You can call the PA Health Hotline at 1-877-724-3258 for questions about the vaccine or visit health.pa.gov for more information.