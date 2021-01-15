Chart: When will I be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released a chart showing when you will be able to receive your COVID-19 vaccination.

Pennsylvania is currently in Phase 1A.

​Phase 1A ​Phase 1B ​Phase 1C ​Phase 2 Long-term care facility residents People ages 75 and older People ages 65-74 All individuals not previously covered who are 16 and older and do not have a contraindication to the vaccine (note that at this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech product is approved for those age 16 and 17) Health care personnel including, but not limited to: People in congregate settings not otherwise specified as LTCF and persons receiving home and community-based services

People aged 16-64 with high risk conditions causing increased risk for severe disease Emergency medical service personnel



First responders



Essential workers in these sectors:

Nurses/Nursing assistants/ Physicians

Correctional officers and other workers serving people in congregate care settings not included in Phase 1A

Transportation and logistics Dentists/Dental hygienists

Food and agricultural workers

Water and wastewater

Chiropractors

U.S. Postal Service workers

Food service



Therapists

Manufacturing workers

Housing construction

Phlebotomists Grocery store workers Finance, including bank tellers



Pharmacists/Pharmacy technicians

Education workers

Information technology

Technicians

Clergy and other essential support for houses of worship

Communications



Health professions

students and trainees

Public transit workers Energy, including nuclear reactors

Direct support professionals

Individuals caring for children or adults in early childhood and adult day programs

Legal services Clinical personnel in school settings or correctional facilities

Federal, state, county and local government workers, including county election workers, elected officials and members of the judiciary and their staff

Contractual HCP not directly employed by the health care facility

Media

Persons not directly involved in patient care but potentially exposed to infectious material that can transmit disease among or from health care personnel and patients Public safety/Public health workers Courtesy PA DOH — https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Vaccine.aspx

You can call the PA Health Hotline at 1-877-724-3258 for questions about the vaccine or visit health.pa.gov for more information.