Chart: When will I be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released a chart showing when you will be able to receive your COVID-19 vaccination.

Pennsylvania is currently in Phase 1A.

​Phase 1A​Phase 1B​Phase 1C​Phase 2
Long-term care facility residentsPeople ages 75 and olderPeople ages 65-74All individuals not previously covered who are 16 and older and do not have a contraindication to the vaccine (note that at this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech product is approved for those age 16 and 17)
Health care personnel including, but not limited to:People in congregate settings not otherwise specified as LTCF and persons receiving home and community-based services
People aged 16-64 with high risk conditions causing increased risk for severe disease
Emergency medical service personnel

First responders

Essential workers in these sectors:
Nurses/Nursing assistants/ Physicians
Correctional officers and other workers serving people in congregate care settings not included in Phase 1A  
Transportation and logistics
Dentists/Dental hygienists
Food and agricultural workers
Water and wastewater
Chiropractors
U.S. Postal Service workers
Food service

Therapists
Manufacturing workers  
Housing construction
PhlebotomistsGrocery store workers Finance, including bank tellers

Pharmacists/Pharmacy technicians
Education workers
Information technology
Technicians
Clergy and other essential support for houses of worship
Communications

Health professions
students and trainees
Public transit workersEnergy, including nuclear reactors
Direct support professionals
Individuals caring for children or adults in early childhood and adult day programs
Legal services
Clinical personnel in school settings or correctional facilities
Federal, state, county and local government workers, including county election workers, elected officials and members of the judiciary and their staff
Contractual HCP not directly employed by the health care facility
Media

Persons not directly involved in patient care but potentially exposed to infectious material that can transmit disease among or from health care personnel and patients		Public safety/Public health workers
Courtesy PA DOH — https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Vaccine.aspx

You can call the PA Health Hotline at 1-877-724-3258 for questions about the vaccine or visit health.pa.gov for more information.

