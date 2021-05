The Chautauqua County Fair has been canceled again this year due to COVID-19.

According to the Chautauqua County Fair Facebook Page, the 2021 fair has been postponed to July 18-24, 2022.

The fair was originally scheduled to take place July 19-25, 2021 in Dunkirk, NY.