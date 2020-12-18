Chautauqua County Jail continues to see COVID-19 outbreak

Erie, Pa. (WJET-WFXP) – The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and the Chautauqua County Department of Health are continuing to monitor and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the county jail.

A second round of inmate and staff testing occurred on December 16th, according to a report by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.

Out of 129 inmates and staff tested, 23 inmates and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was detected over three weeks ago, 88 inmates have tested positive. There are currently 51 active cases and 37 have recovered. 14 correction staff members have tested positive for the virus, with six of those have recovered.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, any new inmate quarantined for 14 days before being housed in a unit and staff are monitored daily for any COVID-19 symptoms. Inmates are closely monitored by the Health Department.

The County Jail is continuing to work closely with the Health Department, the Chautauqua County Emergency Services and the State Commission of Corrections in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.