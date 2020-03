A Chautauqua County man in his 80s is dead, reportedly from COVID-19 complications.

The man reportedly passed away while undergoing COVID-19 testing and treatment while staying at a hospital here in Erie.

Officials at Saint Vincent, UPMC Hamot and the VA Medical Center say the patient was not undergoing treatment at those facilities.

We reached out to the Millcreek Community Hospital, but our calls were not returned.