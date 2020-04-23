Chestnut Hill Elementary holds parade for students and families

Teachers continue to come together and let students know how much they miss not having them in class.

Faculty and staff at Chestnut Hill Elementary School organized a parade for students and their families.

Parents drove their cars through the school grounds as teachers waved and held up signs with positive messages.

“We’re all in this together, we’ll get through this together. These are rough times and it’s not perfect, but it’s the best we can make it. Hopefully they’ll go home with a smile on their face,” said Kevin Ellenberger, 4th grade teacher.