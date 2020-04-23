Chestnut Hill Elementary School holds school parade

Teachers are continuing to come together and let students know how much they miss not having them in class.

Faculty and staff at Chestnut Hill Elementary School organizing a parade for students and their families.

Parents could drive their car through school grounds as teachers waved and held up signs with positive messages.

One teacher hopes this type of event will leave kids feeling encouraged.

“We’re all in this together. We’ll get through this together. These are rough times and it’s not perfect, but it’s the best we can make it and hopefully they’ll go home with a smile on their face,” said Kevin Ellenberger, Teacher at Chestnut Hill Elementary School.