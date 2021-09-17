Chestnut Hill Elementary to turn to temporary virtual learning after seeing increase in COVID-19 cases

An increase in COVID-19 cases at one local elementary school is now forcing students to temporarily switch over to virtual learning.

Students at Chestnut Elementary will be learning from home next week due to a cluster of cases being reported.

Millcreek School District officials notified parents about the switch around 4 p.m. on Friday.

The decision to go virtual was made in collaboration with the Erie County Health Department.

“While we are committed to five days in person, face to face learning. It’s important for parents in the community to recognize that if there’s anything we’ve learned from last year it’s almost an inevitability. We would likely have to pivot toward a virtual instructional mode,” said Dr. Ian Roberts, Superintendent, Millcreek School District.

All other schools in the district will continue in-person learning five days per week.

