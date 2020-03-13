Breaking News
Breaking: Governor Wolf announces K-12 Pennsylvania schools to close for 10 days
Closings & Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Child Development Centers cancelling Head Start Monday classes

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Child Development Centers, Inc. (CDC) has announced they will not hold Head Start classes on Monday, March 16th at any of its sites in Venango, Crawford and Erie Counties to further evaluate the latest developments regarding COVID-19.

At this time, the closure is only in effect for Monday, March 16th.

On Monday, CDC will have an additional update as to any potential scheduling changes. This comes after Governor Tom Wolf announced all PA schools to close for 10 business days beginning March 16th.

All other programs besides Head Start will operate as normal and the centers will remain open.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar