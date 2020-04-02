Child Development Centers extending closures in Venango, Crawford and Erie Counties

Child Development Centers, Inc. (CDC) has announced it is again extending its center closures in Venango, Crawford and Erie Counties.

All 16 sites will remain closed until at least Monday, May 4.

“While we are eager to re-open our doors and serve the communities we care so much about, we

are leaning on the recommendations of medical professionals and the state/federal authorities to guide our decisions,” Child Development Centers, Inc. Executive Director Rina Irwin said. “We are trying to find the most effective ways to foster learning at home, as our teachers utilize our social media presence to reach families directly and provide fun, educational experiences for the children.”

Future updates will be posted on the organization’s official social media accounts (Facebook,

Twitter, Instagram) and website www.cdcenters.org.