Child Development Centers Inc. begins reopening Department of Human Services-licensed centers in Venango and Crawford counties

Child Development Centers Inc. has begun the process of reopening its Department of Human Services-licensed centers in Venango and Crawford counties.

After careful consideration and discussion with its internal Health Services Team, the non-profit

childcare agency has decided to partially re-open its Cranberry, Hasson Heights, Oil City, Franklin

School-Age, Franklin Infant-Toddler and Willow sites on Monday, May 11.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced last week that COVID-19-related restrictions would be loosened in

24 counties across the state on Friday, May 8, including Venango and Crawford counties, allowing

childcare centers to re-open.

However, CDC facilities will not be following their normal operating procedure, as their Health

Services Team has developed special protocols to continue mitigation efforts against the spread of

COVID-19 for the safety of enrolled children and employees.

Any adult who enters a CDC building must wear a mask and pass a screening at the entryway

that includes a thermal temperature scan, a series of questions relating to potential exposure to COVID-19 or symptoms of the virus and the use of hand sanitizer (provided by CDC).

Children will not be required to wear masks, but it will be encouraged.

Among the new safety precautions will be restrictions on class sizes and limiting access to the centers to only essential staff members.

The organization is prepared to accommodate toddlers, preschool and school-age children upon

re-opening, but will not initially accept children under the age of 12 months due to their increased risk for acquiring serious illnesses.

“We are extremely fortunate to have our Health Services Team, led by board-certified

pediatrician Dr. Scott Cartwright, helping us navigate this situation. They have put together a plan we are confident we can execute effectively. We understand the great demand for childcare right now and have decided together that this is an appropriate time to start opening our doors to the community, but it has to be done with a abundance of caution and safety,” said Rina Irwin, Executive Director of Child Development Centers Inc.

All Pre-K Counts and Head Start classes will remain closed through the end of the current school

year.

Families enrolled in those preschool programs will be able to continue connecting with teachers via online learning opportunities.

Erie County sites are tentatively scheduled to re-open for the start of the 2020-2021 school year

in the fall.