Childcare centers reopen in Erie with CDC guidelines and precautions

Childcare centers reopened on Monday. Some of these childcare centers have been closed for over six weeks now.

The question remains however, are they safe for your child during this pandemic? Here is more on how day care centers are implementing CDC guidelines.

We went to the YMCA Daycare in downtown Erie to speak with the vice president of the YMCA.

The YMCA received a waiver so that their daycare centers could remain open to provide childcare for essential workers.

“The CDC’s guidance for childcare providers outlines the steps providers should take to keep childcare spaces safe and to properly monitor staff and children for potential exposure to and symptoms of COVID-19,” said Teresa Miller, Department of Human Services Secretary.

Miller added that there are guidelines about who should be wearing a mask inside childcare facilities.

“Staff members and older children should wear face coverings within the facility. Cloth face coverings should not be put on babies and children under the age of two because of the danger of suffocation, said Miller.

The YMCA in downtown Erie require all children and staff to have their temperature checked before entering the daycare center.

“It does include having a daily temperature check of your child and our staff so again and to really limit facility access. We’ve got some different procedures in place so that parents feel a level of confidence,” said Tammy Roach, Vice President of YMCA Erie.

Roach added that another safety precaution the childcare center is taking involves splitting children up into smaller groups as the CDC recommends.

“Group size is greatly reduced from what it normally would be and precautions are taken so that children are not from other groups commingling in similar spaces,” said Roach.

Two other YMCA locations will be opening this month for child care. One is opening today, and the other is opening on May 18th.