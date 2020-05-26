Chovy’s! Italian Casual Restaurant in Meadville has announced it will not reopen

Breaking News
A long time popular Meadville restaurant will be closing its doors for good as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chovy’s! Italian Casual Restaurant on Route 322 has announced it will not reopen due to the devastating effects of the coronavirus.

On the restaurants Facebook page, owner Carla Kluczynski said it took some time to come to this conclusion because the restaurant was created from the heart.

Chovy’s! has been a long-time popular Italian restaurant in Meadville, which for decades was previously known as Sandalini’s.

There is no word on what will happen to the restaurant property, but for now the owner says “Ciao and Cheers to all of you. It has been a pleasure! It was our honor to pamper each and everyone of you.”

