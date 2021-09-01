City of Erie approves Cares Act money to help local businesses struggling from COVID-19

The City of Erie approved Cares Act money to help local businesses that are struggling from COVID-19.

The city partnered with Paramount Pursuits to try and support local entrepreneurs with $105,000 fromk the Cares Act Fund.

The money will allow Paramount Pursuits to help the businesses free of charge to get them back on their feet.

“What Paramount Pursuits does is they meet a business where they are so somebody will come in and explain their situation is, what their challenges are, and Paramount Pursuits will wrap around them, the services that they need to move forward successfully,” said Renee Lamis, Chief of Staff, Erie City Council.

Businesses can apply to Paramount Pursuits and must be located within the City of Erie.

