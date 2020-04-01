City of Erie awarded CARES Act grant money

More grants are continuing to come in to help with COVID-19 relief.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is awarding CARES Act grant money to the City of Erie.

Two different grants are being awarded. The first is the Community Development Block Grant and the city was awarded more than $1,866,000.

Erie also received more than $930,000 in an Emergency Shelter Grant, which will look to help serve the homeless during the pandemic.

“Moving forward, some of these longer term programs they’ll be more of a recovery program rather than a rapid response. Hopefully when we get through this, and we will get through this, that we’ll be able to start picking up the pieces and help them recover and rebuild,” said Chris Groner, Department of Economic and Community Development, City of Erie.

Millcreek Township also received more than $150,000 through the Community Development Block Grants.