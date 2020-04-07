City of Erie closes all park facilities

City park facilities continue to dwindle as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.
The city has announced all tennis court nets have been removed. Also, basketball rims at city parks have been taken down.
The following city facilities are closed:
- Basketball courts – the rims were removed on Friday, April 3
- Tennis courts – the nets have been removed and the gates zip tied
- Dog parks (residents can still walk their dogs, but the gates are closed to vehicles)
- Playground equipment
- Skate park
- Picnic areas
- Group exercise in parks
Walking, hiking, biking, or running in city parks while maintaining your distance from others is still permitted.