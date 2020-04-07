City of Erie closes all park facilities

City park facilities continue to dwindle as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.

The city has announced all tennis court nets have been removed. Also, basketball rims at city parks have been taken down.

The following city facilities are closed:

Basketball courts – the rims were removed on Friday, April 3

Tennis courts – the nets have been removed and the gates zip tied

Dog parks (residents can still walk their dogs, but the gates are closed to vehicles)

Playground equipment

Skate park

Picnic areas

Group exercise in parks

Walking, hiking, biking, or running in city parks while maintaining your distance from others is still permitted.