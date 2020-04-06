City of Erie closes all park facilities

The City of Erie has announced that due to COVID-19, the city is closing all park facilities.

The following city facilities are all closed:

Basketball courts – the rims were removed on Friday, April 3

Tennis courts – the nets have been removed and the gates zip tied

Dog parks (residents can still walk their dogs, but the gates are closed to vehicles)

Playground equipment

Skate park

Picnic areas

Group exercise in parks

“We continue to receive reports of large groups of residents gathering in our parks playing recreational sports, particularly tennis and basketball.” said Mayor Joe Schember. “Experts are predicting that this week will be one of the biggest spikes in COVID-19 cases. Seven new cases were reported in Erie County today. We must do everything we can to flatten the curve by staying at Stay at Home.”

Walking, hiking, biking or running in city parks is still permitted, however the city encourages anyone at parks to remain within six feet of others and to avoid touching objects and surfaces like handrails, water fountains, crosswalk buttons with their bare hands.