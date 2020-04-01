Breaking News
City of Erie employees go under self quarantine

Coronavirus
Seventeen of Erie workers have self quarantined due to travel.

According to the City, those employees made their way to hot zones or had close contact with someone who has traveled to a hot zone.

None of the employees have tested positive for the virus. Mayor Schember said in a statement that they’re monitoring the situation closely and expect all employees to be back to work soon.

The City said that these employees are spread through several departments and have not impacted the effective delivery of City services.

