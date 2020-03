The City of Erie is extending the due date for taxes.

Residents now have until June 30th to pay. Any payment received before April 30th will be discounted by 2%. Any payment made after July 1 will have a 10% penalty.

You can pay bills online, by mail or by drop box outside of city hall.

The City of Erie is also reminding people that although city hall is closed, the citizen response center is still open for calls, comments or concerns.