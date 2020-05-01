City of Erie is now accepting permit applications for construction projects

Starting today, construction projects can resume.

The City of Erie is now accepting permit applications for projects, within the guidelines provided by the CDC.

Residential construction can begin or continue, but there can’t be more than four people on the site.

As for commercial construction, when doing enclosed projects there can only be four people per 2,000 square feet and for every 500 square feet over that, one additional person is allowed.

City Hall is still closed to the public. There is now a drop box at the front entrance where you can put your permit form.