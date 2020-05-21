City of Erie launches special edition of ‘Stay Home, Jam Together’ concert series

The City of Erie has announced they are launching a special edition of the “Stay Home, Jam Together” concert series to support local musicians and to encourage listeners across the county to take the 2020 Census.

“The series addresses two needs: to support local music, and to get an accurate count for the census,” said Renee Lamis, Chief of Staff to Mayor Joe Schember. “Our focus is the music. We just want to remind everyone to take the census if they haven’t done it yet.”

Johnny Major of Paper Matches and Monica Lewis of Stiletto will perform Thursday, May 21st at 7 p.m.

CEE Brown and Eric Brewer will perform Thursday, May 28th at 7 p.m.

Both shows will be broadcast live on the City of Erie’s social media platforms and on Community Access Media’s Channel 1021.

“We already pay federal taxes. An accurate census count can bring more of that money back to Erie, instead of going somewhere else,” said Aaron Loncki, Marketing Strategist, City of Erie. “Join us live, support local music and take the census online while you’re listening.”