City of Erie Parks and Recreation Dept. announces rules moving into the green phase

In response to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and with guidance from Governor Tom Wolf along with the Erie County Department of Health, the City of Erie has amended the rules and regulations for our parks and recreation.

Here is a rundown of the amended rules:

Parks are open for all activities, except playgrounds will remain closed.

The City’s Youth Summer Recreation Program located in eight City parks and administered by the YMCA is operational, including the opening of Rodger Young Pool on Wednesday, June 24th.

Youth tennis at Frontier and Burton Parks started this morning, Monday June 22, 2020.

All other organized sports (softball, Little League, etc) are required to submit a Health and Safety Plan to the Erie County Department of Health prior to receiving a permit.

The Glenwood Park Picnic area will remain closed.

Event permits will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

“The health and safety of our community, players and staff is paramount,” said Public Works Director Dave Mulvihill. “We are taking the ongoing COVID-19 situation extremely seriously. As daily developments are growing, we remain in close contact with local, state and national health officials. In the meantime, we encourage residents to stay active and practicing safe social distancing and wearing a mask when around large groups of people.”

For any further questions please contact the Director of Public Works at DMulvihill@erie.pa.us.