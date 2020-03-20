City of Erie parks, playgrounds and athletic courts closed to help prevent spread of COVID-19

The City of Erie has announced that effective today, March 20th at 2 p.m., all City of Erie parks, playgrounds and athletic courts are closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The City of Erie Public Works Department says they cannot disinfect playground equipment and benches between use and COVID-19 is extremely contagious and spreads through droplets. Those droplets can remains on surfaces for days.

All programming is temporarily suspended, including:

Recreational activities

indoor/outdoor sports leagues

instructional courses

group sessions

All public park restrooms will be closed until further notice.

Running trails and walking paths will remain open, however, they advise that people not gather in groups of 10 or more, participate in team sports, people should maintain a distance of six feet away from one another and children should not use playground equipment.

Residents should not call 9-1-1 or the police non-emergency line if they see people in the parks. The Erie Police Dept. will monitor residents in the parks through continued patrols. All residents are urged to only call 9-1-1 in the cases of actual emergencies.

You can visit the Public Health website for information and guidance on COVID-19: https://www.health.pa.gov/.

The City of Erie says they strongly encourage you to take everyday actions to prevent the spread of germs including: