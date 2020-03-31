City of Erie seeking to help businesses continue to search for funding

Businesses around the area are continuing to search for funding after the Stay-at-Home Order is extended.

The City of Erie explained over the last couple of weeks employees have assisted businesses who applied for emergency funding through both the county and the city.

Due to the amount of need those funds are reportedly near exhausted.

This leads the city to now try to help those in need of work on applying for other funds. The main fund being the SBA paycheck protection loan program.

“Guidance hasn’t been released yet, but we are providing a checklist to businesses and I would suggest they reach out to our office and we can help prepare them for their application,” said Chris Groner, Department of Economic and Community Development for the City of Erie.

