City of Erie suspends operations for city owned golf courses

The City of Erie has temporarily suspended golf operations for city owned courses following Governor Tom Wolf’s order for all nonessential businesses to stop operating.

Though city owned golf courses are in fact closed, local golfers say they were unaware of this.

Some golfers say getting outside and doing light exercise keeps them sane after being cooped up in the house all day.

They also add that it’s still important to keep a social distance which golf is a great activity to do just that.

One Erie resident who did not know J.C. Martin Golf Course is closed said the course brings a sense of normalcy to life.

“A place like this has been such a staple of the Erie community for so long. So many kids grew up on this course being able to come back out here and play just get through the day. I mean it’s a tough time for everyone so this is kind of a way people can kind of relax,” said Matt Colpoys, Erie resident.

While it is unclear to members of the public that golf courses are closed, the city says signs have been posted at city owned golf courses.

Owners of private golf courses are petitioning to reopen as they have in neighboring states in New York and Ohio.