City of Erie temporarily suspends golf operations for city owned courses

The City of Erie has temporarily suspended golf operations for city owned courses.

Some golfers say getting outside and doing light exercise helps keeps them sane after being cooped up in the house all day.

One Erie resident, who didn’t know the J.C. Martin Golf Course was closed, says the course brings a sense of normalcy to life.

“A place like this has been such a staple of the Erie community for so long, so many kids grew up on this course. Being able to come back out here and play, just get through the day, I mean it’s tough times for everyone, so this is kind of a way people can kind of relax,” said Matt Colpoys, Erie resident.

Owners of private golf courses in the area are petitioning to re-open as courses have in New York and Ohio.