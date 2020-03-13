City of Erie to take preventive action to limit spread of COVID-19 virus

The City of Erie is taking steps to upgrade their protocols to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, this according to a news release from the city.

Residents are now being asked to avoid coming to City Hall for non-essential reasons. These reasons would include: in-person meetings, paying bills, and general inquiries. Residents can pay their taxes, parking tickets, and water and serwer bills online by visiting here.

The City of Erie also choosing to cancel several upcoming public meetings hosted by the city due to the threat of COVID-19. However, they will continue to hold public meetings related to functions related to Erie City Council as well as public input or comment can be relayed through social media.

According to the news release, this decision does not impact events hosted by organizations other than the City of Erie government.