With many being stuck at home, the City of Erie is warning residents to watch what they are flushing.

According to the Waste Water Treatment Plant, different items that people are flushing can clog the sewer systems and create blockages.

This will force workers to remove them in confined places.

The following items can clog the system:

paper towels

wipes

contact lenses

medications

hair

They are asking that you flush waste and toilet paper down the toilet.