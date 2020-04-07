City of Erie Working to figure out how to budget federal funds coming in to help with COVID-19

The City of Erie is working to figure out how to budget federal funds coming in to help with COVID-19.

Erie was awarded about $2.8 million in emergency funds. According to the city most of the money will go towards helping the small businesses, public services and homeless.

Right now the city is working toward outlining a proposal to give to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in order to move forward with getting the funds.

“They do want to expedite this timeline, but we still have to go through the process. So as soon as we can get these plans approved, we will be reaching out to the community centers. We will be reaching out to the businesses developing these programs. My goal is to have this done in a matter of days,” said Chris Groner, Director of Economic Development for the City of Erie.

These funds are part of the stimulus bill that was passed.