City reminds residents to trick-or-treat safely as city sees spike in COVID-19 cases before Halloween

A spike in COVID-19 cases raises concerns as Halloween approaches. The City of Erie is warning residents who plan on taking part in Halloween activities this weekend to stay safe.

City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember tells us that while announcing guidelines for safe trick-or-treating a few weeks ago, there are still some safety precautions you should follow.

It is encouraged that residents taking part in Halloween should limit in-person interactions and stay away from large groups.

Trick-or-treaters should also only go out with close family members. This comes as Erie County sees more than 100 cases in the past three days.

If you are planning on handing out candy in the city it is recommended you leave your porch light on.