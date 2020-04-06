City services continue during COVID-19

Erie city workers are continuing to work from home.

Mayor Joe Schember explained his administration has not let anyone go due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The majority of the city staff is filled by the police and fire departments.

For the rest of the staff, most are meeting through phone calls and are continuing all city services.

“Any city service, I believe, you can still get. It’s done a little differently during these trying times, but the services are all available. I can tell you city staff, I am really pleased with the work they’re doing, especially the police and fire. They are hanging in there, they have jobs where they can’t go home and they have to go into dangerous situations,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

Mayor Schember went on to explain the city has no intention on letting workers go in the future.