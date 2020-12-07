Clark Elementary reports two active COVID-19 cases, temporarily moving to remote learning

An employee at Clark Elementary School reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, forcing officials to close the school temporarily.

The staff member was last at the school within 48 hours of symptom onset, and officials say there were no close contacts identified due to the ability to social distance.

The staff member is now in isolation and will follow isolation guidelines per the Erie County Department of Health.

There are now two reported active cases at Clark Elementary School.

As per the mandates of the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Clark Elementary School will close today, Dec. 7 and Tuesday, Dec. 8.

All students will move to remote learning. This only pertains to Clark Elementary. The district’s hybrid model will resume on Wednesday, December 9.

The decision to move to remote learning for these two days will provide the district the opportunity to clean, contract trace and complete case investigation.