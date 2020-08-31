Classes begin at Erie Catholic Schools

It’s the first day of school and students at Erie Catholic Schools are heading back to the classrooms.

A new school year comes with new safety precautions for students that are returning for in-person learning.

We checked in with teachers to see how they’ve been preparing for this exciting day back.

For many students and teachers it’s a long time coming after not seeing one another for months, but the classrooms inside Erie Catholic Schools are looking a lot different and all for the safety of the kids.

The new school year is now underway at Erie Catholic Schools, but the school year includes some big changes.

“We’ve made a lot of sacrifices, a lot of great plans to allow this day to happen and we’re excited. We’re doing kind of a staggered start. We’ve been bringing in a small group of students each day,” said Damon Finazzo, President of Erie Catholic School System.

Sixth, seventh and eighth graders are hitting the books both virtually and in person.

Students that are returning back to the classroom must wear a face mask and shields will be implemented around student’s work spaces. Teachers are also doing their part as a precaution.

“We’re going to make sure that teachers are going to switch in the classrooms instead of the students getting up and changing. If I teach math in the morning, I might teach 3B homeroom then I would teach my 2A homeroom to teach them math,” said Emily Kunik, Teacher at St. Jude School.

In between classes, teachers are also taking extra precautions and sanitizing every few hours to ensure student’s safety.

“Every classroom will have a check list outside their door. Every two hours or so they’ll clean the touch points of their classroom,” said Holly Morphy, Principal at St. Jude School.

Lockers will be distanced and walking markers will be used when students are leaving their classrooms.

Today August 31st gives students in sixth, seventh and eighth grade the chance to learn and practice with their Chromebooks.

Students in third, fourth and fifth grade will begin on September 2nd.