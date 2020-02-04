Cleaning products didn’t ‘already know’ about the Novel Coronavirus outbreak

People wear masks at a metro station in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. According to the Taiwan Centers of Disease Control (CDC) Tuesday, the eighth case diagnosed with the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has been confirmed in Taiwan. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The recent Novel Coronavirus outbreak, derived from Wuhan, China, has raised a lot of questions and confusion in the United States, even as confirmed cases stateside remain rare.

People on social media are posting labels of ‘Clorox’ and ‘Lysol’ products suggesting that the companies knew about the “coronavirus” outbreak before it happened.

While the products do state they protect against the Human Coronavirus, there seems to be confusion on what the term means.

Clorox and Lysol wipes and sprays are able to list the Human Coronavirus on the back of their labels because they were tested against the 229E strain which is the common cold coronavirus, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are seven known types of Human Coronavirus that can infect people. The term “coronavirus” is used to describe any virus in the coronavirus family.

The 2019 Novel Coronavirus, meaning new coronavirus, is the latest in the family. It’s a respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.

On January 30, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern due to the rising number of deaths and infections associated with the virus.

While it’s unclear on how the outbreak started, some scientists believe it likely came from bats and it’s more serious than the common cold coronavirus.

The CDC said Americans do not need to worry about the Novel Coronavirus spreading in the US as all cases have originated in Wuhan, China.

In New York a state website and phone hotline have been established to address additional concerns and questions about coronavirus. The phone number is 888-364-3065.