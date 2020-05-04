Cleveland Clinic advises cancer patients to seek care during the COVID-19 pandemic

The first Monday of May is known as “Melanoma Monday” and whether you are fighting melanoma or any other type of cancer, staying on top of treatment is important.

Due to COVID-19, some people are fearful of the virus and hesitant to seek care.

Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic say that when it comes to fighting cancer, everyone’s infection risk is different.

There are many treatments for cancer, and some should not be delayed.

Some cancer treatments are timelier than others, so it is important to talk to your doctor if you’re concerned or thinking about skipping an appointment.

“I think the biggest thing is communication. Patients who are undergoing cancer care, if they have questions or concerns call us. Make sure that we talk through the issues. We can see if there are things that can be done to minimize the risk, but most importantly we hope the patients don’t stay away for concerns and they reach out and talk to us,” said Dr. Dale Shepard, Oncologist at the Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Shepard added that COVID-19 is a serious issue, but so is cancer. Dr. Sheppard said the best way to beat cancer is to find it early and get treatment.