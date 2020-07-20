Cleveland Clinic debunks popular mask myths

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a cloth face covering in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A mask is a physical barrier between you and other people and is meant to trap large respiratory droplets from getting into the air and infecting those around you.

This is a simple concept, but some people are not convinced. Some people believe that you only need to wear a mask if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but that is a myth.

Not everyone who is infected gets sick and people may spread the virus before they have symptoms.

Since we’re not sure who has the coronavirus, experts say that it’s important for everyone to wear a mask.

If you have seen social media posts that question whether wearing a mask can make you sick, don’t believe them.

Researchers say that there aren’t many legitimate reasons to avoid a mask.

“Masking by itself is not enough. It’s really part of what we call a package deal to try to minimize the spread of the virus. Masking is one, the second is social distancing keeping six feet apart or more if you can, and of course washing and sanitizing the hands,” said Dr. Raed Dweik from the Cleveland Clinic.

If you think that social distancing isn’t necessary just because you are wearing a mask, guess again.

Dr. Dweik adds that for a mask to be most effective, it should cover your nose and mouth.