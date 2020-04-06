Cleveland Clinic offers tips for managing disappointment for kids and teens during COVID-19

COVID-19 restrictions have canceled or postponed countless activities and events.

Plenty of kids and teens alike are disappointed that their school and sporting activities are canceled.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, parents can play an important role in helping their kids deal with disappointment.

Researchers recommend putting things into perspective for them, but also let kids know that it is okay to be disappointed.

These unprecedented times can cause some children or teens to become over anxious or depressed.

In these instances, there are warning signs that parents should be on the lookout for.

“A good rule of thumb is always to look for changes in behavior. If you see that your child is sleeping more or less than he or she was, if eating habits change, or if you see more irritability or withdrawal or isolation those changes in behaviors are things to look for,” said Dr. Kate Eshleman, PSYD, Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

Dr. Eshleman said it can also be helpful for parents to remind children that these challenging times wont last forever and to try to keep conversations positive.