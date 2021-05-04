Cochranton High School closed temporarily due to positive COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 pandemic has once again closed an area school… at least temporarily.

In a Twitter post for the Crawford Central School District, administrators have announced that the Cochranton Junior-Senior High School will be closed for a deep cleaning through Wednesday.

Due to the recent number of student COVID-19 positive cases, Cochranton Jr.-Sr. High School will be closed for deep cleaning on Monday, May 3rd through Wednesday, May 5th. Students will be on full virtual learning during the closure and teachers will instruct remotely from home. — Crawford Central SD (@CrawfordCentral) May 2, 2021

The students will learn remotely during the cleaning with the hopes of being back in the building by Thursday morning.

There have been six cases reported at the school in the past 10 days for a student body of about 500.