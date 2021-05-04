Cochranton High School closed temporarily due to positive COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 pandemic has once again closed an area school… at least temporarily.

In a Twitter post for the Crawford Central School District, administrators have announced that the Cochranton Junior-Senior High School will be closed for a deep cleaning through Wednesday.

The students will learn remotely during the cleaning with the hopes of being back in the building by Thursday morning.

There have been six cases reported at the school in the past 10 days for a student body of about 500.

