Commonwealth launches new program to help unemployment compensation benefits

A new program is launched in the commonwealth to help people who exhaust their unemployment compensation benefits.

The program is called the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and it provides an additional 13 weeks of benefits.

There are four eligibility requirements for the PEUC which include:

Being unemployed between March through December 26th, 2020.

You have exhausted your regular state or federal benefits after July 6th, 2019.

You’re currently not eligible for state and federal unemployment benefits.

You are able and available to work and are actively seeking work, except for COVID-19 related reasons.

“This is a baptism by fire. We are rolling out these new programs as soon as we are able to get them developed. Hopefully we won’t have to roll out many more. Hopefully we can get back to a normal or a new kind of normal so people can get on with their lives and we can start the transition back to pre COVID-19 days,” said Representative Ryan Bizzarro, (D) 3rd Legislative District.

Anyone who receives PEUC will receive the extra $600 from the federal pandemic unemployment compensation program a week after.