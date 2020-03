State Representative Ryan Bizzarro, D-Erie, announced today that effective midnight tonight his legislative will be closed to the public until further notice.

"We must take this pandemic seriously and act in the best interest of our most vulnerable populations. My staff will be available by phone to assist with state-related issues and we will be practicing social distancing. There is a lot of information coming from state resources, including recommended restrictions and unemployment compensation. We have to look out for our neighbors as well as ourselves in this time," said State Representative Ryan Bizzarro.