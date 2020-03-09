Community Blood Bank asking for donations to help with blood supply levels as coronavirus continues to spread

With the coronavirus inevitably likely to spread, officials in the Erie area are taking precautions on all levels.

One of the biggest concerns is making sure there is a sufficient supply of blood in the local community.

The Community Blood Bank is working hard to make sure there are enough blood donations coming in to help with the blood supply for people at the local hospitals.

“Blood centers across the country right now are making sure that their local supplies are adequate,” said Deanna Renaud, Executive Director, Community Blood Bank.

If you are able to donate, the Community Blood Bank is open Monday through Saturday.