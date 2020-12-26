Community Blood Bank invites first responders to annual Holiday Heroes Campaign

The Community Blood Bank is once again inviting first responders to participate in the annual Holiday Heroes Campaign.

All first responders as well as family and friends of first responders are invited to stop at the Erie donor center located at 2646 Peach Street.

All first responders and family members will receive a long-sleeve t-shirt to thank them for saving local lives.

The Community Blood Bank will also provide antibody testing.

“As we all celebrate the holidays, there are patients in need that are in the hospitals. There are accidents that still happen. There are critically ill patients in need of blood and blood products. A lot of these products go to cancer patients and trauma,” said Tracy Collier, Technical Director of the Community Blood Bank.

The promotion is scheduled to run until December 31st.