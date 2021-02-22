Community Blood Bank offers COVID-19 antibody testing to all blood donors

The Community Blood Bank is offering COVID-19 antibody testing to all blood donors.

Antibody testing will take place at the Erie Donor Center and select mobile blood drives.

The testing is made possible by a grant that helps identify potential convalescent plasma donors.

Community Blood Bank officials are urging Erie residents to donate blood as the pandemic continues.

“It’s important that we get donors in right now. The local supply has been struggling. The weather has been an affect not locally, but also nationally,” said Denna Renaud, Executive Director of the Community Blood Bank.

The donation process only takes about 45 minutes.